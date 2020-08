You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MAC postpones fall sports season due to COVID-19



The Mid-American Conference announced on Saturday that it would be postponing the fall season for all sports due to COVID-19 concerns. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:24 Published 3 hours ago SEC announces new in-conference opponents for 2020 football schedules



The SEC releases which two teams each team will add to their fall lineup. Credit: WYFF Duration: 00:57 Published 1 day ago Morehead State won't play football this fall



ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Pioneer Football League) – The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council has announced the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall.. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this