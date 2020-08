Flyers claim top seed with win over Lightning Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch the Eastern Conference's top seed through the playoffs. 👓 View full article

