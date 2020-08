You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Football rumours from the media



Liverpool are looking to add Greece left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and Waleswinger David Brooks while Bournemouth's Josh King is attracting attention allover Europe in the latest Premier League.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 1 week ago Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign



Famous football players, managers and fans have spoken about their experienceswith mental health as part of a campaign launched by the Duke of Cambridge. Ina series of videos for Prince William's Heads.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 3 weeks ago How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions



The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this