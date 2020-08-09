Williams flourishes thanks to United DNA as Solskjaer salutes teenage star

Global  
 

Brandon Williams has been “perfect” for Manchester United this season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday, as the teenage defender spoke out about his rapid rise. Left-back Williams has shot to prominence, making his first-team debut in the EFL Cup against Rochdale last September and swiftly becoming a fixture in Solskjaer’s plans. He should start against Copenhagen […]
