Williams flourishes thanks to United DNA as Solskjaer salutes teenage star Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Brandon Williams has been “perfect” for Manchester United this season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday, as the teenage defender spoke out about his rapid rise. Left-back Williams has shot to prominence, making his first-team debut in the EFL Cup against Rochdale last September and swiftly becoming a fixture in Solskjaer’s plans. He should start against Copenhagen […] 👓 View full article

