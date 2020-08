Stars top Blues in shootout, draw Flames in West 1st round Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period, Anton Khudobin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in round-robin play Sunday to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. 👓 View full article

