Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man United vs Copenhagen LIVE commentary: Europa League action for crucial quarter-final in Cologne

talkSPORT Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Manchester United take on FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals tonight and talkSPORT will bring you full coverage from Germany. After the Round of 16 ties were finally completed last week, the European tournament has headed to Germany for an all-action fortnight to get the competition finished. From now on, all games will be […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League

Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League 01:39

 German cities in the Ruhr area are gearing up to host the first two Europa League quarter-finals on Monday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit [Video]

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit

Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Keeper Johnsson happy at FC Copenhagen [Video]

Keeper Johnsson happy at FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson says he's happy to stay at the club after they lost in the Europa League quarter-final to Manchester United. Pictures via uefa.com

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this