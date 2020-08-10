Man United vs Copenhagen LIVE commentary: Europa League action for crucial quarter-final in Cologne

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit



Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 9 hours ago Keeper Johnsson happy at FC Copenhagen



FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson says he's happy to stay at the club after they lost in the Europa League quarter-final to Manchester United. Pictures via uefa.com Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this