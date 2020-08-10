Global  
 

One News Page

Arsenal offer to pay Mesut Ozil’s £18million contract to push through transfer from club this summer

talkSPORT Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Arsenal are ready to pull out all the stops to finally end their Mesut Ozil £18million contract nightmare. Ozil has one year left on his current deal at the club, which sees him pocket wages of £350,000-per-week, however, he didn’t feature at any point after the season’s restart. He was in Turkey when Arsenal secured […]
