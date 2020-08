Card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be main evented by heavyweight title bout

UFC 252 Fight Card: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier heavyweight title fight headlines with Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera and Junior dos Santos in action UFC 252 is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend with Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic set to meet for the third and final time. It is one win apiece for these...

talkSPORT 3 days ago