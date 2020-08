Hockey Hall postpones November induction ceremony Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said the most likely scenario is to postpone the ceremony to November 2021, either by waiving the 2021 election or combining the 2020 and 2021 classes. 👓 View full article

