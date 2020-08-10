Global  
 

"The Clippers are not who they could be" — Skip Bayless on Clippers' upset loss to Brooklyn Nets

FOX Sports Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The Clippers are not who they could be — Skip Bayless on Clippers' upset loss to Brooklyn NetsThe Clippers found themselves in a hole early last night allowing the Nets to score 45 points in the first quarter. Kawhi did his best to lead LA on a comeback, scoring a game-high 39 points. But it wasn’t enough without co-star Paul George on the floor who was resting. The Clippers now only have 2 games left, including one against the Nuggets who are only a game back of them as the 2 seed. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Clippers' upset loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
"The Clippers are not who they could be" — Skip Bayless on Clippers' upset loss to Brooklyn Nets

