"The Clippers are not who they could be" — Skip Bayless on Clippers' upset loss to Brooklyn Nets
Monday, 10 August 2020 () The Clippers found themselves in a hole early last night allowing the Nets to score 45 points in the first quarter. Kawhi did his best to lead LA on a comeback, scoring a game-high 39 points. But it wasn’t enough without co-star Paul George on the floor who was resting. The Clippers now only have 2 games left, including one against the Nuggets who are only a game back of them as the 2 seed. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Clippers' upset loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Clippers found themselves in a hole early last night allowing the Nets to score 45 points in the first quarter. Kawhi did his best to lead LA on a comeback, scoring a game-high 39 points. But it wasn’t enough without co-star Paul George on the floor who was resting. The Clippers now only have 2...
After their buzzer-beater loss to the Suns, Kawhi and the Clippers bounced back yesterday with a win over the Mavericks. The Clippers saw Kawhi, Paul George, and Zubac all go for over 20 points in the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:18Published
The Los Angeles Clippers suffered another loss in the NBA bubble to the Phoenix Suns, and Colin Cowherd believes this is another example of the Clippers not caring about the regular season. Hear why he..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:18Published