Shannon Sharpe: Anthony Davis is a superstar, he needs to start playing like one more consistently
Monday, 10 August 2020 () The Lakers' losing streak is now at 3 after the Pacers got them Saturday. Anthony Davis was held to 8 points on 3-of-14 shooting. LeBron had 31 points, and it was the first time this season the Lakers lost with LeBron scoring at least 30 points. LA had the lead with under a minute and a half to go but couldn’t hold off TJ Warren and the Pacers who ended up with the 116-to-111 win. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Anthony Davis is the key to a successful Lakers' team.
