Sangeeth I'm praying for the Phoenix suns to make the playoffs :) 2 hours ago

Sided Do you think the @Suns can go 8-0 and make the @NBA playoffs? They are 1 win away from making the play-in game. Com… https://t.co/GsLEvkGtzn 3 hours ago

Charlie Kip The thing this country needs rn is not kamala Harris, it is for the Phoenix suns to make the playoffs. This is how we heal 3 hours ago

Daniel Gonzalez Can the Phoenix Suns make the NBA Playoffs? - Western Conference qualification scenario https://t.co/8A0rpaDipB via @sportskeeda 5 hours ago

azcentral sports Updated: @DuaneRankin breaks down what needs to happen for the #Suns to make the play-in tournament, #NBA playoffs https://t.co/05z3MlbfOl 6 hours ago

FishNS-Nets, bucks, and suns stan. THE PHOENIX SUNS ARE GOING TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS. #WHYNOTUS 6 hours ago

Seferino Castillo RT @DuaneRankin: #Suns got to win first right? Seems like a given since they're 7-0 in the bubble, but a loss Thursday to Dallas would abr… 7 hours ago