Antetokounmpo undergoes oral surgery, will miss Bucks-Raptors game Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors after undergoing oral surgery. Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors after undergoing oral surgery. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bucks' Antetokounmpo to miss game after having oral surgery Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday with the Toronto Raptors after undergoing oral surgery

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this