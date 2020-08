Harrison stays on for third loan spell at Leeds United Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on loan for a third successive season. Harrison has spent the past two campaigns at Leeds, becoming a first-team regular under Marcelo Bielsa. The 23-year-old made 46 appearances as Leeds won the Championship and sealed promotion to the Premier League last term, scoring […]