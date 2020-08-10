Global  
 

Barry Trotz remains confident in Islanders' top line entering first round series with Capitals

Newsday Monday, 10 August 2020
Coach isn't ready to bring in a psychologist to coax more offense from his top trio of Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle as they prepare to face the Capitals in a best-of-seven first-round playoff series.
Related news from verified sources

Barry Trotz, Islanders set to face 'star power' of Capitals in next round of playoffs

 Trotz led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup title in the spring of 2018. The series is expected to begin on Tuesday.
Newsday


