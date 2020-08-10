Barry Trotz remains confident in Islanders' top line entering first round series with Capitals
Monday, 10 August 2020 () Coach isn't ready to bring in a psychologist to coax more offense from his top trio of Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle as they prepare to face the Capitals in a best-of-seven first-round playoff series.
From a technical perspective, they are identical twins, but in terms of their shape, they each have their own unmistakable and characteristic features: The Audi Q4 e-tron concept gave visitors to the..