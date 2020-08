Didi Gregorius hits grand slam, Phillies lead 9-1 in the 2nd inning | MLB on FOX Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After Sean Newcomb had already allowed five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings, Robbie Erlin entered the game. The first pitch he threw Didi Gregorius took him deep for a grand slam. Philadelphia leads 9-1 in the 2nd inning. After Sean Newcomb had already allowed five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings, Robbie Erlin entered the game. The first pitch he threw Didi Gregorius took him deep for a grand slam. Philadelphia leads 9-1 in the 2nd inning. 👓 View full article

