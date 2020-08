new @ | I think OT is sexy but men r Not RT @Marisa_Ingemi: Ranking remaining NHL teams off their vibes and vibes only: 1. Blue Jackets 2. Hurricanes 3. Canucks 4. Coyotes 5. Cana… 2 hours ago

Marisa Ingemi Ranking remaining NHL teams off their vibes and vibes only: 1. Blue Jackets 2. Hurricanes 3. Canucks 4. Coyotes 5.… https://t.co/WleGfSSrkX 4 hours ago

Jason Priestas A real sentence you can say with a straight face: The Blue Jackets improved to 5-1 against the Lightning all-time in the playoffs. #CBJ 1 day ago

JoeySportsBall RT @AP_Sports: Lightning, Blue Jackets to face off again after 5-overtime game. by @LarryLage https://t.co/IcDDt144M8 1 day ago

AP Sports Lightning, Blue Jackets to face off again after 5-overtime game. by @LarryLage https://t.co/IcDDt144M8 1 day ago

Ron Bohning Lightning, Blue Jackets face off again after 5-overtime game https://t.co/NjmOle1KZY #nhl 2 days ago

πŸ‘‘ πŸ’πŸŽπŸ’ π‹π„π†πˆπŽπ πŸ‘‘ #ππ‹πŒ ✊🏾 Because of the length of the Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game, which lasted for 5 overtime periods, the NHL has anno… https://t.co/ZZvEoj7nda 3 days ago