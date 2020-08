Political HEDGE ‘Group Economics’ more than just message on jersey for Miami Heat’s Andre Iguodala https://t.co/oBspxft2LJ 10 hours ago BBWCA @Greenbe39665583 @ericaleshai @black_mixed group economics is what protects people and that is something Black Amer… https://t.co/MIcViYo7tX 16 hours ago BBWCA @Greenbe39665583 @ericaleshai @black_mixed Yes, they are allowed and most immigrants as well, but the point is they… https://t.co/5EGjfO6604 16 hours ago David M I wish ppl saw post about how blk ppl can do better and didn’t immediately try to find an excuse why it wouldn’t wo… https://t.co/jsTLlzgsxe 18 hours ago Barbie Mimosa 'Group Economics' more than just message on jersey for Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala CE: https://t.co/zz379bAVn4… https://t.co/4Xz8Qt9YP2 1 day ago Sèdo RT @ohg_jay: For 1 they recycle their dollar way more than most. They also practice group economics but just not from a business standpoint… 1 day ago Ural Garrett @ericaleshai It's a bit more complicated than just group economics. 1 day ago O.H.G Jay For 1 they recycle their dollar way more than most. They also practice group economics but just not from a business… https://t.co/qNDvsagutZ 1 day ago