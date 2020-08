Sunil Gavaskar to cricket world: Stop being jealous and appreciate 'world-class' IPL Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar reckons that some countries, "especially England" are jealous of the Indian Premier League which he called a "world class product".



In his fortnightly column which appeared in mid-day on Tuesday, Gavaskar called it the J virus. "Thankfully, it [J virus] is seasonal, starting just before the IPL... 👓 View full article

