‘Phil Foden is better than Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, he’ll surpass David Silva’ – Man City youngster backed to become one of England’s greatest ever
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Phil Foden is England’s generational talent, says Jamie O’Hara, who rates the Man City youngster higher than Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. In fact, former England youth international O’Hara expects Foden to eventually surpass David Silva, whose trophy-laden career at Man City ends later this month. Foden has enjoyed a breakthrough season […]
Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.