Spring League football tourney to play in bubble

ESPN Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The Spring League is scheduling a six-team football tournament in Las Vegas in October, utilizing a bubble concept that would be the first of its kind in the sport during the coronavirus pandemic.
