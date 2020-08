azcentral sports RT @Jeremy_Cluff: "I see Arizona as third place or last place," Stephen A. Smith said about the #AZCardinals. "That's the best you can do.… 1 day ago Jeremy Cluff "I see Arizona as third place or last place," Stephen A. Smith said about the #AZCardinals. "That's the best you ca… https://t.co/sUsHHi4M1C 1 day ago azcentral sports ESPN's Stephen A. Smith not buying Arizona Cardinals' hype in 2020 NFL season https://t.co/ef9ZLBW3rH 1 day ago