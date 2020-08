Chris “Cap” Rogers RT @247Sports: Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is reportedly leaving NFL Network. https://t.co/bd4gHwvybp https://t.co/nOkAusSPob 2 seconds ago Kim Grinolds Hall of Famer Deion Sanders leaving NFL Network https://t.co/3AkCoTW5q0 via @247sports 47 minutes ago DetroitSportsNation Report: Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders leaves NFL Network @DeionSanders is this true? https://t.co/YYw3UgwM3H 50 minutes ago 247Sports Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is reportedly leaving NFL Network. https://t.co/bd4gHwvybp https://t.co/nOkAusSPob 51 minutes ago B. Ruth Deerfield, M.D. Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders earned backlash from the public when he posted his take on recent opt-outs… https://t.co/u7voTWN0pb 15 hours ago Tony Tornado All of these celebrities trying to comfort us regular***motherfuckers from their mansions can***right off, exc… https://t.co/YYuctkWj89 19 hours ago ... RT @TimeoutSPORTS3: Happy 53rd birthday to one of the greatest athletes of all time Deion Sanders! *2x super bowl champ *8x pro bowler *1x… 2 days ago Bryan Houston NFL Hall of Famer and sportscaster Deion Sanders turns 53. Really a shame he was so introverted. He could have b… https://t.co/rIes9qhTyh 2 days ago