Comfortable being underdogs, Canadiens ready for Flyers' test in opening round Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Montreal Canadiens were significant underdogs against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their qualifying-round series. And nothing has changed entering a first-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers. 👓 View full article

