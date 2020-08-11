Global  
 

Todd Fuhrman: Even with Cam Newton, the New England Patriots still have no playmakers

FOX Sports Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Todd Fuhrman: Even with Cam Newton, the New England Patriots still have no playmakersTodd Fuhrman doesn't have high hopes for the New England Patriots, even as wide receiver Julian Edelman sings praises for new quarterback Cam Newton. Fuhrman explains to Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal, and Clay Travis why having Cam's talent won't be enough if the Patriots don't have enough playmakers on the field to make a difference.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
