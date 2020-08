You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby



Business Insider The US Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House on Monday night, according to CNN. CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that no reason was provided. Reporters were asked to leave.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on June 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson returns to lineup; Leury Garcia goes on injured list

Chicago S-T 1 day ago





Tweets about this