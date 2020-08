You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard: Giannis had a better season than LeBron, he deserves the MVP Award



With the news that the NBA restart will not count towards regular season awards, it seems Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James would be hard-pressed to stack up next to Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected after headbutt against Wizards' Moe Wagner Giannis could potentially draw a one-game suspension for this

CBS Sports 8 hours ago



Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutting Wizards player Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Milwaukee’s game against the Washington Wizards after the NBA MVP headbutted Moe Wagner

FOX Sports 8 hours ago



Bucks' Antetokounmpo ejected after headbutting Wizards player Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Milwaukee's game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night after the NBA MVP headbutted Moritz Wagner.

CBC.ca 8 hours ago





Tweets about this