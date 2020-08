Austin Hays' inside-the-park home run lifts Orioles past Phillies in extras Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies traded punches in a ten-inning thriller. The Phillies tied it up late thanks to Bryce Harper and company. However, the Orioles won it in the 10th thanks to Austin Hays’ two-run home run. The Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies traded punches in a ten-inning thriller. The Phillies tied it up late thanks to Bryce Harper and company. However, the Orioles won it in the 10th thanks to Austin Hays’ two-run home run. 👓 View full article

FOX Sports





