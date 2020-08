Dylan Bundy fans ten, Angels’ bats carry them past Athletics Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The Los Angeles Angels recorded four home runs in 6-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. Dylan Bundy shined on the bump for Los Angeles, striking out ten. The Angels have won back-to-back games against the Athletics. The Los Angeles Angels recorded four home runs in 6-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. Dylan Bundy shined on the bump for Los Angeles, striking out ten. The Angels have won back-to-back games against the Athletics. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this