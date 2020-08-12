Global  
 

Kia Sonet: Differences between GT Line, Tech Line

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
From February 5 to August 7, Kia Motors’s attempt to keep the anticipation levels high for the Sonet tells about the promising product. Just like Seltos, Kia will be offering the Sonet in two trims: GT Line and Tech Line.
 Kia Sonet SUV, which is expected to rival Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza, will be offered in two trims - the GT Line and Tech Line. Kia’s other successful model - the Seltos SUV - also has two similar trims in different variants.

