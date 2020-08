Vegas faces Chicago to start playoff series Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The Vegas Golden Knights play the Chicago Blackhawks in game one of the Western Conference first round 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chicago issues emergency travel order



Chicago is the latest place to issue an emergency travel order. They are now asking visitors from places seeing a COVID-19 spike to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published on July 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources Vegas takes onChicago to begin playoff series The Vegas Golden Knights play the Chicago Blackhawks to begin the Western Conference first round

FOX Sports 2 days ago





Tweets about this