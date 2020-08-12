Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Players and coaches we'll miss without Big Ten and Pac-12 football this fall

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
With the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out of a fall college football season, here's a look at players and coaches from those conference we'll miss most.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Big Ten football season in jeopardy

Big Ten football season in jeopardy 01:46

 Both Michigan President Mark Schlissel and Michigan State President Samuel Stanley voted to cancel the 2020 Big Ten college football season, according to a report from Dan Patrick.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 8/12 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/12

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden selects Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postpone fall football games, and the last remaining..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published
Local Businesses Face Financial Blows Due To Canceled College Football Seasons [Video]

Local Businesses Face Financial Blows Due To Canceled College Football Seasons

The Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences both canceled their seasons due to coronavirus concerns.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:14Published
Concerns About Long-Term Complications From Coronavirus Prompt Pac-12 To Postpone College Football [Video]

Concerns About Long-Term Complications From Coronavirus Prompt Pac-12 To Postpone College Football

Concerns about long-term complications from the coronavirus prompted the Pac-12 to postpone the fall football season.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Big Ten canceling 2020 football season, reports say

 Leaders of the Big Ten Conference voted to cancel the fall football season because of continued concerns regarding the coronavirus, according to two Monday...
bizjournals

Big Ten canceling 2020 football season, according to reports

 Leaders of the Big Ten Conference have voted to cancel the fall football season because of continued concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, according to two...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.comESPN

Will there be college football this fall? A conference-by-conference breakdown

 A surreal Monday in college football started with a player-led push to take the field (and form a players' association). It continued as Big Ten coaches -- and...
ESPN


Tweets about this

JeremyCushman

Surprisingly Knowledgeable Merchant of Cabbage Glad the Pac-12 decided to postpone. I’m gonna miss Duck football, but this is wise. I’d much rather go without thi… https://t.co/xHx5mJ7XOl 15 hours ago

ED1ST84

HU White Shadow @dawnstaley @WNBA YES YES YES !!I miss Doris Burke. She gave the real without an agenda to lift up or put down anyone -coaches or players. 3 days ago

XJOHNJR

Xander 🇺🇸 @SixersAdam He will miss some time. The real issue is how can the current players on the team be more effective wit… https://t.co/UWCnA3ZE1K 6 days ago

Navdel1900

ByronLeftTwix @MDFLgaming @NFL @SGraddyEA @ClintOldenburg They also lack coaching depth which may be the most important aspect of… https://t.co/pVoPMGRd96 6 days ago

miss_brez

Bree Peters RT @brandongraham55: Can’t believe they did my Guy dgunn like this players trusted him coaches trusted him ... won’t be the same without him 6 days ago

MrsColwell1

Mrs. Colwell #Coaches of Twitter: do you let players miss practice for work without penalty? 6 days ago