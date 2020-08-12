Players and coaches we'll miss without Big Ten and Pac-12 football this fall

Eye On The Day 8/12
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden selects Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postpone fall football games, and the last remaining..
Local Businesses Face Financial Blows Due To Canceled College Football Seasons
The Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences both canceled their seasons due to coronavirus concerns.
Concerns About Long-Term Complications From Coronavirus Prompt Pac-12 To Postpone College Football
Concerns about long-term complications from the coronavirus prompted the Pac-12 to postpone the fall football season.
