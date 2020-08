You Might Like

This shocking, never-seen-before video shows L.A. Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda telling a fan that he should go back to Korea. In the clip, Lasorda, then 90, can be seen singling out a fan and asking:.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:12 Published on July 16, 2020

