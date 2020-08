Chad Sherwood RT @FOXSportsPR: 🚨PROGRAMMING ALERT🚨 Due to the postponement of tonight’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds, @FS1… 4 days ago FOX Sports PR 🚨PROGRAMMING ALERT🚨 Due to the postponement of tonight’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Red… https://t.co/6HmpweCj7a 4 days ago Eager Beaver https://t.co/U5MrCU4gai FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the… https://t.co/hsbbX8Fv3X 4 days ago Eager Beaver https://t.co/U5MrCU4gai Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300… https://t.co/eW0F1CONwg 4 days ago Eager Beaver https://t.co/U5MrCU4gai The Sinclair Regional Sports Networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans th… https://t.co/RAmS5oBOTs 4 days ago Eager Beaver https://t.co/U5MrCU4gai Blue Jays game will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform tha… https://t.co/y1kBEIftvt 4 days ago Eager Beaver https://t.co/U5MrCU4gai The Rays vs.. 4 days ago Eager Beaver https://t.co/U5MrCU4gai 15 will air on FOX Sports Florida.. 4 days ago