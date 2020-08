Samson: Why a bubble for the MLB postseason makes so much sense Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

David Samson says the bubble would work for the postseason 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this K Dubb Samson: Why a bubble for the MLB postseason makes so much sense https://t.co/ZF872XBG5R #sports #feedly 10 minutes ago