Fans complain over major BT Sport commentary gaffe during PSG vs Atalanta Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

BT Sport are broadcasting the Champions League quarter-final between PSG and Atalanta, though all is not going smoothly for the broadcasters with the commentary out of sync with the pictures BT Sport are broadcasting the Champions League quarter-final between PSG and Atalanta, though all is not going smoothly for the broadcasters with the commentary out of sync with the pictures 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this