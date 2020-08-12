|
Paige VanZant signs lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after UFC release – despite Bellator offer
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Paige VanZant has signed a multi-fight contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after her release from the UFC. The former strawweight contender was reportedly a target for Bellator, yet it is understood she has signed a lucrative deal to enter the realm of bare knuckle boxing. ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani claims VanZant has signed a […]
