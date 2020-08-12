Paige VanZant signs lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after UFC release – despite Bellator offer

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles



A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:57 Published on June 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant signs promotional deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship VanZant was expected to sign with another MMA organization before making this official

CBS Sports 1 day ago





Tweets about this