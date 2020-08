Colin Cowherd: Damian Lillard once again proved he's a better player than Russell Westbrook



Last night the Portland Trail Blazers came out on top against the Houston Rockets, effectively ending the Rockets winning streak in the bubble. Colin Cowherd explains why this proves Trail Blazers'.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:54 Published 1 week ago

Colin Cowherd: Rockets benefited most from NBA bubble, Harden & Westbrook looked energized



Colin Cowherd saw a different Houston Rockets team as they faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, pulling out two victories. Russell Westbrook and James.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:02 Published 1 week ago