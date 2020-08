Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting completes PSG's stunning injury-time comeback against Atalanta Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Atalanta 1-2 PSG: Marquinhos and Choupo-Moting scored at the death to send the French champions into the semi-finals 👓 View full article



