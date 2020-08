You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League



Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 16 hours ago Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final



Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool



Pep Guardiola's Manchester City moves past Real Madrid and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:30 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Lisbon lion Bernardo Silva targeting Champions League glory in home City Bernardo Silva has extra motivation to win the Champions League with it being contested on home turf.

Belfast Telegraph 4 days ago





Tweets about this