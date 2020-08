Canadian MLS teams resume training ahead of restart, await word on next steps Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

It's just the latest step in a stop-start MLS season, with the U.S. border looming large during the global pandemic. But it looks like the Montreal Impact, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps could see a lot of each other in the near future. 👓 View full article

