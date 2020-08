Colin Cowherd: Rockets benefited most from NBA bubble, Harden & Westbrook looked energized Colin Cowherd saw a different Houston Rockets team as they faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, pulling out two victories. Russell Westbrook and James..

Colin Cowherd: For the first time in his career, James Harden will get the calls he wants in the playoffs



With the unusual end to the NBA season, Colin Cowherd believes the game will be played and refereed differently. Hear why Colin thinks this means James Harden will get the foul calls that he wants and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:35 Published on June 21, 2020