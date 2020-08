Raptors assistant Griffin wins head coaching debut after being promoted for the night Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Stanley Johnson scored the tiebreaking basket in the lane with 4.9 seconds remaining, giving the Toronto Raptors a 125-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday that made a winner of assistant coach Adrian Griffin. 👓 View full article

