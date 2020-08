CL: Leipzig manager keen to avoid clash with Atletico's Simeone Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to keep cool in Lisbon should sparks start to fly with "dynamite" Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone during Thursday's Champions League quarter-final. Both Nagelsmann, 32, and Atletico's Argentinian boss Simeone, 50, are notorious for passionately urging their team on from the sidelines.

