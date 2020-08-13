Champions League: PSG break through glass ceiling after years of disappointment

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions



The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34 Published 2 weeks ago Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury



Kylian Mbappe ruled out for three weeks after suffering an ankle during PSG's 1-0 French Cup victory over St Etienne last Friday. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago PSG confirm Mbappe suffers ankle sprain, no update on return



Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has suffered a serious ankle injury and could now be a doubt for the Coupe de la Ligue final as well as PSG's Champions League campaign. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:52 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources P.S.G. Breaks Its Glass Ceiling. Now Comes the Hardest Part. Two late goals lifted the French champions past Atalanta and into the Champions League semifinals. Can their talent finally finish the job?

NYTimes.com 5 hours ago





Tweets about this