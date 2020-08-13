Global  
 

Champions League: PSG break through glass ceiling after years of disappointment

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
After years of failing to live up to their billing in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain are within 90 minutes of the Champions League final thanks to their dramatic win over Atalanta on Wednesday, and coach Thomas Tuchel now knows "everything is possible" for his team. PSG were on the verge of another disappointing Champions League...
