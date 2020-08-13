Will challenge Imran Khan in politics, says former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Legendary batsman Javed Miandad on Wednesday said that he was the captain of current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and will join politics to "challenge" him. Miandad said on his YouTube channel that he was the driving force for Khan, also a former captain, in cricket.
India condemned Pakistan's decision to construct a dam in PoK. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the project on July 15. Islamabad has inked a Rs 442 billion deal with a Chinese state-run..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50Published
Pakistan Prime Minister caused outrage after referring to slain terrorist Osama bin Laden as a 'martyr'. While speaking in the National Assembly, Imran Khan referred to US forces' raid in Abbottabad,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:34Published