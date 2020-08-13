Global  
 

Will challenge Imran Khan in politics, says former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad

Zee News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Legendary batsman Javed Miandad on Wednesday said that he was the captain of current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and will join politics to "challenge" him. Miandad said on his YouTube channel that he was the driving force for Khan, also a former captain, in cricket.
