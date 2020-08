Man United hold ‘informal’ talks about signing FC Barcelona attacker – report Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Manchester United have held “informal” talks about a move to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona this summer as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to reports in the British media. ESPN is reporting that the Red Devils are considering the 23-year-old as a potential other option should they fail to get a deal […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this