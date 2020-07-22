LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players
A reporter recently asked James to respond to President Trump’s criticism of NBA players kneeling during the national anthem.
NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season
"Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.
Cincinnati Reds face Detroit Tigers in first exhibition game of 2020
Four Cincinnati Reds players knelt during the national anthem before an exhibition game at Great American Ball Park Tuesday night.
United States News Players kneeling for anthem met with boos before MLS game https://t.co/QY2sxzTWDC 1 minute ago
WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Players kneeling for anthem met with boos before MLS game https://t.co/spgc5V6ji4 #DeathOfGeorgeFloyd… https://t.co/YevMgQV3I3 9 minutes ago
WFXR Sports Players kneeling for anthem met with boos before MLS game https://t.co/IXRTw5bUz5 13 minutes ago
bootONtheWing RT @JonathanRoz12: Cannon also very frustrated with the reaction for a few, idiotic fans who decided to boo them for kneeling in support of… 56 minutes ago
Jonathan Roz Cannon also very frustrated with the reaction for a few, idiotic fans who decided to boo them for kneeling in suppo… https://t.co/4mBLiUVv7a 3 hours ago
SylviaMagallan RT @TheDemCoalition: With thousands of Americans dying every day and our economy in tatters, Trump turned his focus to one of his favorite… 3 hours ago
jimmy really if i want to watch a NBA game i am now forced to watch it on a court with black lives matter stretched all t… https://t.co/APlN1IpTRR 6 hours ago