Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman used to trouble us a lot, says Adam Gilchrist Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Australia legend Adam Gilchrist has said India's VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh always used to give them a hard time during the memorable faceoffs between the two cricketing giants in the early 2000s.



"He (Laxman), along with most of the Indian batting line-up, used to smash us and then Harbhajan would come and bowl us out. So...

