CPL 2020: Ramnaresh Sarwan pulls out due to personal reasons Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Jamaica Tallawahs' assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan has pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) owing to personal reasons. He will be replaced by former West Indies spinner Ryan Austin in the franchise.



"Sarwan requested leave for personal reasons and that was granted," Tallawahs CEO Jeff... 👓 View full article

